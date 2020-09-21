Yoshi is a 1- to 2-year-old male reddish terrier mix. He came to us in our last rescue transport from California.
His name is of Japanese origin and means good and respectful. Terriers are known for their intelligence and lively personalities.
Yoshi is friendly, sweet, energetic, and loves belly rubs and attention. Our dog walkers say he is great to walk, and his enthusiasm for getting out and about is contagious.
He ignores the other dogs barking around him, and just focuses on playing with his toys. Yoshi weighs only 14 pounds and is comfortable being a lap dog. We do not know how he does with cats.
As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to only $87.50. He will be neutered this week, and then will be fully vetted.
If you are interested in Yoshi or any of the other shelter pets, please go to our website beachpets.com, fill out an application, and send it to us electronically. Staff will review your application and contact you to make arrangements to meet the pet in person.
SPCHS Board positions
This December, several new board positions will become available, and will be voted in for installment in January 2021. If you are interested in one of these vital positions, please contact our President Sandy Clancy at ClancvSandra@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed!
The SPCHS is a volunteer-driven society — we have very few paid positions and rely on our volunteers to operate the shelter and care for the shelter pets. We have a large variety of volunteer opportunities — everything from direct animal care to clerical duties.
Currently, we would very much like to enlist a computer-savvy person or persons to help us manage our donor base and social media. Also, we would like to recruit a facilities person to handle the day-to-day handyman issues.
Our volunteers say they appreciate the opportunity to help the shelter with the company of other like-minded individuals and say that they find their volunteer time to be enriching and self-satisfying.
Several volunteers who were new to the community say volunteering at the Humane Society has allowed them to make new friends and feel like a part of the community.
Volunteer applications can be downloaded on our website beachpets.com and submitted electronically. Hope to meet you soon!
