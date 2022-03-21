When Duane arrived at the home of his rescuer, he was anything but dapper. The woman described this four-year-old fawn and white pittie as having "sores on his feet, ribs and spine showing, emaciated." Flash forward, and Duane has been at the shelter for several weeks, and is looking much better.
Duane is quite affectionate, and likes to snuggle. For some quirky reason, he likes to be petted on his back but not his head. He can be a gentle giant except when he is leashed, where he becomes, as our dog-walking team says, "a giant puller." The dog walkers are working with him on his leash manners, and have made good progress with him by using a halter/collar combination. Duane gets along with most dogs, and may be a candidate for a multi-dog home. He appears to have a high drive for going after small animals and poultry, so a home without cats and poultry would be necessary. Because of his large size, a home without small children would be best. He would need a yard with a six-foot fence so he could play safely.
As Pet of the Week, Duane's adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50 and he is fully vetted. If you are interested in Duane or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com to view our available dogs and cats and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically.
Auction items needed
We are having this online fundraiser beginning April 18 at noon and running until April 24 at 7 p.m. We would be very grateful to receive donations of auction items for this important fundraiser. Examples of popular auction items include collectable items, original artwork, handmade goods, gift certificates,and vouchers for local services and lodging. To donate to the Treasure Hunt, please visit our website beachpets.com and go to "Events" for more information. This is our third auction, and the two we had in the past were quite successful and raised much needed funds for the care of the shelter animals.
Shelter Wish List
We are running very low on puppy food, and puppy season is here! We would be very grateful to receive donations of puppy food. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, 330 2nd St. NE in Long Beach, or shipped to us via Chewy or Amazon. Thank you, supporters!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
