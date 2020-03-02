When we recently started our new Pet of the Week feature, the purpose was to showcase dogs and cats who are special needs or have lingered at the shelter. Darlin, this week’s featured pet, has sadly been at the shelter for almost a year now.
Darlin is a beautiful two-year-old classic calico, with bright orange, white and black patches. Why has this little beauty been with us so long? Well, to be honest, she can have what some cat fanciers call the “calico cattitude.” Sometimes she is affectionate and wants attention and to be petted, and sometimes she does not.
She came to us from Stockton, California in March last year via a rescue group that saves pets from overcrowded “kill” shelters. When she first came, she was a little shy, but slowly relaxed and settled in.
Those of us who know and appreciate cats know how independent and aloof they can seem initially. But if they are adopted to cat-savvy owners who know enough to give them space but still continue to give them love and attention, they can come around and be affectionate companions.
This is what we are hoping for Darlin. She might not show real well amongst the more outgoing, affectionate kitties in the free-range Playroom, but given a chance, she should be sweet in a home of her own, away from the hustle and bustle of shelter life.
As Pet of the Week, Darlin’s adoption fee is half the usual amount — just $27.50. She is fully vetted and ready to go. Please, if you are the type of cat-lover who can give a new kitty time to adjust and come out of their shell, please come and meet Darlin. She has already spent half of her young life at the shelter without a home and a person to call her own.
Shelter Wish List
We have had an unusually high number of puppies this year, because we have agreed to receive mama dogs and their puppies from our rescue partner who saves dogs and cats from overcrowded California shelters.
Because we have had so many hungry pups to feed, we are hoping to receive donations of puppy chow. Thank you for caring and for your support!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
