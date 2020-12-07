Taffy, Cookie and Minion came to the shelter when their pregnant mom Jenny was admitted to the shelter and went into foster care to have her babies. Unfortunately, after the kittens were born, they came down with ringworm and had to be placed into isolation for treatment.
Flash forward four and a half months, and these three girls have been cured of ringworm, and are more than ready to find their forever homes! These little tabbies are beautiful, and oh, so sweet!
They love people in spite of having been isolated in cages for weeks while undergoing treatment. They are going to be wonderful, sweet pets for their adopters!
As Pets of the Week, these beautiful kittens can be adopted at half their usual adoption fees — just $50 each and they are fully vetted — spayed, all immunizations, flea treated, and chipped. They are ready to share their wonderful personalities and find their forever homes! If you are interested in the kittens in this lovely trio or any of the other shelter pets, please access our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions for submitting an online application.
Thanks to our online auction supporters
Our online auction was recently completed, and it was a wonderful success! We are very grateful to everyone who donated auction items, and for all who submitted generous item bids to raise much-needed funds for the care of the shelter pets. We are also very grateful to the staff and volunteers who contributed hours of their time to get the auction up and running. You and our loyal supporters rock!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
