Six-month-old tuxedo cat Denali and his three brothers and one sister came from Central Oregon, found and rescued by Harney County Save a Stray. They were so tiny that they had to be bottle fed every few hours because they couldn't yet eat on their own.
The little family came into foster care here locally, and when they were vetted and old enough, they came to our shelter. All of Denali's littermates found their forever homes, and Denali is hoping his turn is next.
Denali has a handsome glossy black and white coat, and he is so soft that he is wonderful to pet. He is in one of our free range rooms, and gets along very well with the other kitties. Denali loves attention, and quickly approaches visitors.
At his age, we call these teenage cats "cattens" and they are at a great age where they are beyond the "wired" stage of young kittenhood but are still playful. A win-win!
As Pet of the Week, Denali's adoption fee has been halved to only $37.50 and he comes fully vetted- altered, up to date on shots, wormed, flea-treated and chipped. He would make a great companion for another kitty-friendly cat!
Help the shelter by donating to Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement. In the United States, it is held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea:a day that encourages people to do good.
Here at the Humane Society, we receive no governmental funding, and rely mainly on donations and fundraising to support the pets in the shelter. With the Pandemic, we have not been able to do our usual fundraising activities such as benefit dinners and live auctions, and are hoping our supporters will help us by donating to the SPCHS on Giving Tuesday.
Supporters can donate to the SPCHS by accessing our website at beachpets.com/long-beach-wa-shelter/giving-tuesday. The date range for Giving Tuesday is Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
Please donate and help make the lives of the shelter pets better as they await their forever homes. Thank you!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
