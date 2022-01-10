Quintin is a super affectionate husky/terrier mix who gets along with everyone, including other dogs. He is currently in foster care in Portland, but will return to the shelter soon. His foster family adored him, and have given us some good information about Quintin so he can find a good fit in his forever home.
His fosters say he loves to snuggle, and his friendship with their own dog helped the dog become more social and affectionate. Quintin loves walks and exploring. He is a great running partner, and is smart, learns easily, and is eager to please. Like most puppies, he has a high energy level and loves to play, but calms down well. He is crate trained and fully house trained. He knows the commands sit, shake, down, and is working at heel.
Also like a lot of puppies, Quintin loves to chew, and needs toys specifically for aggressive chewers. He should not be left at home unattended, but loves car rides and would be happy riding along. It would also be good if his next home had a six-foot fence, so he can romp and play.
As Pet of the Week, Quintin’s adoption fee has been halved to just $112.50 and he is fully vetted, including neuter, immunizations including rabies, and chipped. He would be a wonderful dog for a family with other kids, or a family with a dog who needs a great companion. If you are interested in Quintin or any of the other available SPCHS pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt” to submit an application electronically. Staff will review your application, and when approved, you will be contacted to make an appointment to meet the pet in person.
2021 was a challenge!
Making it through yet another pandemic year was a challenge, but thanks to our supporters, staff, and volunteers, we made it through! Covid guidelines dictated that we limit visitors to the shelter; had to change our adoption procedures to online, and had to do all of our normally in-person fundraising activities virtually, but were still able to accomplish many good things, thanks to our supporters. We had 323 adoptions, and returned 69 pets to their owners. We also funded a lot of spays and neuters. We paid for the spays and neuters of 455 cats and dogs, including 229 shelter pets, supported 160 low cost spays and neuters for low income households, and 66 community/feral cats. We were also able to assist local low income community members by helping to feed their pets with our Pet Food Bank.
When we say “we couldn’t have done it without you” we mean it! We are so grateful for all the support, including your donations and participating so generously in our fundraising activities. We are hoping that 2022 is the year that gets a handle on covid, and the shelter can return to more normal, including visitor access to the facility. In the meantime, we know we can count on your support, for which we feel blessed!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
