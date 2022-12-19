The holidays are upon us and we are seeing even more folks interested in bringing new pets home to start the New Year. And we have some great cats and dogs looking for their forever homes! Pittie-mix Duane and charming kitty Eden are just two of the dogs and cats hoping to come home for the holidays.
Duane goes to finishing school
When we first got this four year old pittie boy into the shelter as a stray, he pretty much had two things going for him: zero manners and a heart of gold. He pulled so hard on a leash that he could have pulled a sled all by himself, yet he would stop dead just to get his ears scratched — he loves getting his ears and back scratched! Despite his original lack of manners, it soon became apparent that is a playful and silly boy, and just needed some polishing — a diamond in the rough.
So we recently sent him on a month long residential training program to ensure he has great manners and leash behavior, and it worked! He is still silly and sweet, but he is a much better behaved boy and ready to find his forever home. He still loves to go for walks, but now that he is no longer trying to pull the dog walkers off their feet, they are enjoying his walks also!
Duane is selective about his dog friends, but does definitely get along with some dogs and might be a good companion for another dog-friendly dog. A meet and greet with other dogs is a requirement, as is a six foot securely fenced yard. Duane is good with all people, including kids, and would make a good family dog. As a Pet of the Week, Adoption fee has been halved to just 62.50.
Eden is a chatty and affectionate girl
Playful and very sweet eight-month-old Eden will make someone or a family a great cat. She has never met a stranger, and loves kids as well as adults. Eden is in one of our free range cat rooms, and she loves going to visitors for attention and play.
She has a history of having lived with kids, and did very well with them. Eden gets along with the other cats in the room, and would most likely make a good companion for another cat-friendly kitty. She has a mellow and sweet temperament, would help bring tranquility to your home. As one of the Pets of the Week, Eden’s adoption fee has been halved to just $37.50.
Our food bank for needy pets is running low!
Of course, hard times don’t just affect the pets of low income families, it affects their pets, also. For this we operate a Community Pet Food Bank to assist the pets of low-income local families.
This has been a tough year for some local folks, and our Community Pet Food Bank is running very low! We would be very grateful to receive donations of any brands of dog or cat food, especially kibble.
We need large-breed food for the bigger local dogs, and also have a demand for smaller kibble for the little guys. Please help local needy pets have a better holiday season and bring your donations of pet foods to the shelter during our open hours Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We thank you and the critters thank you!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
