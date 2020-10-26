This pretty girl came to us several weeks ago as a local stray, and unfortunately no one came to claim her. Her genetic makeup is a mystery. If you were to ask ten people what breed she is, you would likely get ten different answers. She might be part great Dane, she might be part terrier — you get the idea. She is white with cute tan “spots and dots”, has short hair. She weighs in at about 60 pounds, and the vets estimated her age as 1-2 years.
Duchess has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite who can be slow to warm up but once she does, she is a love bug. Duchess loves attention, and will melt to the floor and roll over for a belly rub. She loves to be with people, and because of this she will need a household that won’t require her to be left alone for long periods of time.
We are asking for a home without other dogs, as Duchess can get jealous and doesn’t like sharing attention. We don’t know how she does with cats. Because of her size and energy level, she should only go to homes without children or with children 12 and older. She is more than ready to go to her forever home, and will make someone a loyal and attentive companion.
Duchess is fully vetted including up to date on vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50. If you are interested in Duchess or any of the other shelter pets, please go to our website beachpets.com, fill out an application, and send it to us electronically. Staff will them review your application and contact you to make arrangements to meet the pet in person. If you are unsure about which pet interests you, just write “view” (dogs, puppies, cats, kittens, etc.)
Hug your cat
This Thursday, Oct. 29, is National Cat Day and a great time to show your favorite feline how much you love and appreciate them. We still have some wonderful cats and kittens at the shelter who would love to be your kitty companion. See the available kitties on our website, and if one strikes your fancy, follow the application instructions as listed above. If you are unsure, or would like to meet several cats or kittens, just write “view” and you can come to meet them in person. The kitties hope to see you!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.