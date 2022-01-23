Formosan mountain dogs, otherwise known as FMDs, are not officially a breed but rather the dogs that roam the streets of Taipai in Taiwan.
These dogs can vary a little in appearance, but basically all are lean, short haired, with pointed noses and alert, erect ears and are a nice size at about 30-40 pounds. They are described as shy, loyal, very trainable, and intelligent. Their fans say they are a "charming, very active, deeply goofy, and a rewarding handful."
We received handsome eight-month-old FMD Mitch in December from one of our rescue partners directly from Taiwan. Initially he was quite shy — a little to be expected after a trans-Pacific trip! He is coming around as he gets used to shelter life, and is becoming a staff favorite.
True to his breed, Mitch is highly trainable and loves to learn new things. He loves to go for walks and to explore, and would be an agile and athletic running or hiking partner. Because he is still a little shy with strangers, Mitch will need a patient and understanding owner. His new person would be rewarded with a loving and loyal new bff.
If you are interested in Mitch or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under Adopt to submit an application electronically. As Pet of the Week, Mitch's adoption fee has been halved to just $100.
Thank you supporters for honoring Betty White
Recently the animal welfare community lost a huge advocate with the passing of celebrity Betty White, who passed away at 99 years of age. She would have been 100 on Jan. 17.
Shortly after her death, a large campaign ensued that called for honoring Betty White by donating to the animal shelter or rescue organization of their choice. Our supporters stepped up and have sent the SPCHS very generous donations, for which we are very grateful. This raised much-needed funds just when we were scrambling to find money to cover the spays and neuter surgeries coming up soon with the arrival of spring.
Thanks to our supporters for helping us care for the dogs and cats while they await their forever homes!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
