We have enjoyed our new policy of choosing both a dog and a cat as Co-Pets of the Week. This week Sara has chosen Peaches as the featured pooch, and the Cat Cuddlers wanted Esther to be the lucky feline in hopes of finding this sweet girl a home.
Peaches
This nice two-and-a-halF-year-old pittie mix originally came to the shelter as a stray in April 2022. She was adopted by a Seattle woman in late June 2022. The woman loved Peaches, but unfortunately she had a change in her living arrangements, and Peaches was returned to us through no fault of her own.
Peaches is a lovely pewter color, and is larger than a standard pittie. We think she might be a pittie/mastiff mix. She is very sweet and friendly and enjoys walks and the outdoors. Peaches loves people and wiggles with excitement at every opportunity to be with people. We are recommending no children, not because she doesn't love kids, but because she might bowl kids due to her size.
Our dedicated dog-walking team has been working with Peaches to improve her manners and obedience, and she is progressing well. She is a smart girl and very willing to learn. She needs a person who will continue to work with her. It would be best if her new home had no other dogs and no cats. Peaches enjoys running around, and a six-foot secure fence would be wonderful for her. As Pet of the Week, Peaches adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50, and she is very ready to meet her new person!
Esther
Esther came to us in May of this year, and arrived with her five fluffy newborn kittens. All of her kittens found homes, and now it is time for this nice black and white kitty to find hers. When she first came to the shelter, she was nervous, as often new moms are. Our Cat Cuddlers have been working with Esther, and she has come a long ways thanks to them and tincture of time.
As with most cats, Esther can be quirky and selective about who she likes and trusts. If you are one of the people she likes, you will find her deeply loyal, affectionate, playful, smart, and a kitty who would thrive in a cat-savvy quieter home. She gets along well with all kitty neighbors in the free-range Playroom, and might be a good companion for another kitty-friendly cat. She does not, however, like dogs! If you are interested in this sweet kitty, send us an application electronically and write her name on the line (applications on our website beachpets.com under "adopt") calling for the name of the kitty who interests you. Once your application is screened and approved, we will contact you to make an appointment to meet her in person.
We usually have Cat Cuddlers present at the shelter during our open hours (Tues-Sat 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and they are a wealth of information when it comes to the shelter cats and would be willing and able to share any insights about Esther with interested adopters. As Pet of the Week, Esther's adoption fee has been halved to to just $25.
Also, as just an aside, sweet young calico Jimmy, who we featured several weeks ago, still has not found her person. To see her picture and info, please see her on our website.
Ahoy Mateys! Donations are needed for the SPCHS Beach Pets Treasure Hunt Auction
This important online fundraiser begins Nov. 21 at noon and ends Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. We would be very grateful to receive donations of items for the auction. We are seeking donations of new items, vintage goods in good condition, collectables, and original artwork and crafts.
To see more details, visit our webpage and go to to the "Events" category where you will find more information about item donations and times and locations where items can be received. During our auctions in past years, we have received some wonderful donated items that have garnered generous bid, and we are hoping for the same this year. Our fundraisers are very important and vital for generating the money needed to care for the shelter animals.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
