This stunning boy definitely stands out in a crowd! Mystic came to us when he was anonymously dumped at the shelter several months ago, so we know nothing about him.

Google research on his lineage revealed that he might be a Lynx Point Siamese/ragdoll mix. Ragdolls are probably the most laid-back of breeds, and are named because of their tendency to go limp like a rag or cloth doll when picked up. They are semi-longhair cats with a soft and silky coat and affectionate nature. Lynx Point Siamese are the result of Siamese breeding with cats of the tabby cat pattern, resulting in the beautiful coat pattern resembling a wild lynx.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.