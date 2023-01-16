This stunning boy definitely stands out in a crowd! Mystic came to us when he was anonymously dumped at the shelter several months ago, so we know nothing about him.
Google research on his lineage revealed that he might be a Lynx Point Siamese/ragdoll mix. Ragdolls are probably the most laid-back of breeds, and are named because of their tendency to go limp like a rag or cloth doll when picked up. They are semi-longhair cats with a soft and silky coat and affectionate nature. Lynx Point Siamese are the result of Siamese breeding with cats of the tabby cat pattern, resulting in the beautiful coat pattern resembling a wild lynx.
When Mystic first came in, he was quite shy, but after a while in the comfort of the kitty companions in the free range room where he resides, and the wonderful TLC provided by the staff and our awesome Cat Cuddlers team, he has definitely come out of his shell. He now loves to interact with visitors to his room, and especially adores being brushed! It is always a wonderful trait when longer haired cats love to be brushed! The grooming interaction between person and cat greatly strengthens their emotional bond, and has the added bonus of preventing the formation of mats.
The vet estimated Mystic's age to be about 8 years old, but both ragdolls and Siamese are cats with longer expected lifespans. Siamese average 15 years, with some living into their 20s, and ragdolls have an estimated longevity of 12-23 years. So, Mystic should have some awesome time left to be spoiled and to provide love and affection in his new forever home!
As Pet of the Week, Mystic's adoption fee would normally be halved, but in his case one of his admirers has stepped up and sponsored him. This means he would go to his new loving home at no cost. Normal adoption criteria will still apply, and applications will be screened. If you are interested in this very sweet and handsome boy, visit our website beachpets.com and go to the "Adopt" section to complete an application and send it to us electronically. Staff will review your application, and if accepted, will make arrangements with you to come and meet Mystic!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
