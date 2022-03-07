Louise was adopted from our shelter when she was about a year and a half old. She did well with her family, until the adults in the home got older and could no longer care for her as she was still too energetic and strong for them to handle. So, they brought this lovely red merle cattle dog back to us to find her a new forever home.Within her first few minutes back at the shelter, we learned that she is "sweet, adorable, and very playful."
Louise prefers people over animals, and doesn't really like other dogs, but will lavish people with affection. She is great on a leash, but can be strong when she spies something to chase, like a squirrel or cat. She rides well in the car. Fetch is her favorite game, but needs some work on the "retrieve" portion — kind of like the "fetch, human!" game some dogs like to play. Louise will come when called, and knows other basic commands. True to her breed, she is very intelligent and eager to learn. Also true to her breed, she has a lot of energy and wants to have a job to do. She might be a good agility dog. She is house trained and crate trained, and loves people of all ages. She would be a great running partner.
As Pet of the Week, Louise's adoption fee has been halved to just $100 and she is fully vetted. She would do best in a yard with a six foot fence, and with an owner or family who is familiar with the cattle dog breed, and will give her "jobs' to do like going hiking or camping. If you are interested in Louise or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the cues under Adopt to submit an application to us electronically.
Please help us with kitten food
Kitten season has started — I know this personally, as I am already fostering a darling young calico mama and her five kittens! We would be very grateful to receive donations of Purina Kitten Chow. This kitten chow is reasonably priced, readily available (Walmart has good prices on large bags), and the kittens seem to thrive on it. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, or shipped to us via Amazon or Chewy to 330 2nd St. NE, Long Beach WA, 98631. We thank you and the little ones thank you!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
