Ana and Pippa are short-haired orange and white tabby sisters who are 7-month-old people lovers. They are outgoing, friendly girls who love to snuggle. They are compatible with each other but not inseparable. Ana gets along very well with all the other cats in the playroom. Pippa is especially outgoing and a bit more selective in her cat friendships. They are adorable kittens, full of all the antics and delightful mischief you would expect.
As Pets of the Week, Pippa'a and Ana's adoption fees have been halved to just $37.50 each or both for $75. They are fully vetted, spayed and microchipped. That's a lot of kitten love for a very reasonable cost! If you are interested in meeting Ana, Pippa, or any of the shelter pets, please visit our website, beachpets.com, and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically. If you are unsure of which pet to choose, enter "VIEW" as the pet's name. Staff will review your application, and if it is accepted, will make arrangements for you to visit the pets in person.
Got community cats?
Whether you call them homeless, neighborhood, stray, abandoned or feral, community cats live among us. Many compassionate people here feed and otherwise care about outdoor cats. Stray cats can be lost or abandoned pets who may approach people's homes or porches. Feral cats will not approach but will run and try to stay hidden.
TNR — trap/neuter/return — protects and improves the lives of all community cats, regardless of how socialized they are. It reduces and thus manages the outdoor cat population humanely and cost-effectively by preventing litters of kittens, and reducing or totally stopping behaviors like yowling, fighting, and territory marking. The cats are trapped, spayed or neutered and vaccinated, eartipped (where 1/4 inch of the top of the left ear is removed to signal that the cat has been altered), and returned to their outdoor homes to provide non-toxic rodent control and live out their lives with no more breeding.
Thanks to a new grant from the Summerlee Foundation and a generous bequest, community cat spay/neuter and vaccinations are now covered at no cost. Vouchers are available at the Humane Society during open hours. Traps are available for a fully refundable $60 deposit. Find more information plus how-to videos at beachpets.com/programs-services. You can also visit the Humane Society or contact kathy@beachpets.com. Please feed every cat in need and fix every cat you feed.
Fore! Furrballs Golf Tourney coming up
This event is an exceptionally enjoyable and important shelter fundraiser! It will be held Sunday, July 10, at the Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach. The tourney is an entertaining combination of traditional and innovative golf skills contests, and includes a delicious lunch at the Cove Restaurant. You can even golf with your dog! For more information on this fun event, visit our website beachpets.com and look under the Events heading. Become a sponsor, a participant, or both. Shine up those clubs!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
