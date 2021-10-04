Formosan Mountain Dogs (or FMD as their fans call them), otherwise known as Taiwan dogs or village dogs, are not officially a breed, but rather the dogs that live in the streets of Taipei. Their relatives live in locations across Asia and their ancestors have lived in close proximity to humans for thousands of years.
In recent years, animal rescues have been rescuing these dogs from the streets in Taiwan, and bringing them to the United States, where they are establishing quite a following for their positive traits and nice medium size. Their fans say they are "charming, very active, and a deeply goofy rewarding handful."
And we have a FMD at the shelter! Meet Hope, a two-year-old brindle FMD rescued in Taiwan, and brought to California in July. We accepted her to our shelter in August, and she has quickly become a staff favorite.
Hope is what their fans call the "perfect medium" weighing in at 42 pounds. Hope loves to cuddle, and to go for walks. True to the FMD profile, she is agile, active, intelligent, and very trainable. Some FMD's can be quite shy, but Hope is charming and outgoing. She is very social, not only with the shelter staff, but enjoys playing with the other young shelter dogs as well. We don't know how she is with cats, but because they are used to chase varmints in Taiwan, we suspect she may not be good with cats. But we can't say that positively, as Hope is very bright and eager to please, and might be open to being trained to respect any felines in the home. A six-foot fenced yard will be necessary for this active pup.
Hope is fully vetted, and was completely screened by veterinarians before leaving Taiwan. As Pet of the Week, Hope's adoption fee has been halved to only $87.50. That's a wonderful price for this nice dog who would be a great hiking partner, family dog, or perhaps even an agility dog.
If you are interested in Hope or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions for "Adopt." Staff will review your application, and if approved, will contact you to make arrangements for you to meet the pet in person. If there are already other dogs in the potential adopter's home, a meet and greet will be necessary.
Great orange boys Donny and Tyberious still need loving homes
Last week we wrote about these very nice orange and white kitties needing homes, and sadly, no one stepped forward. So, here they linger at the shelter, waiting for someone to give them the new lives they so badly want.
Both of these kitties have true "orange boy" personalities and are very affectionate, well-behaved, loyal, and eager to please. If you have room in your heart and home, please consider putting in an application for one (or both!) of them and coming to meet them. These guys need you!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.