Shelter life can be even harder for black pets.
Being admitted to a shelter can be hard for any cat or dog. The ones who are surrendered by their owners are bewildered as to what they did to deserve losing their home. Animals who come in as strays are often traumatized by the experience of being homeless.
However, black pets, both cats and dogs, can have a particularly sad shelter experience because adopters overlook them. Some studies suggest that black pets just don’t have the coat colors and patterns that attract adopters. With cats, there is the stigma of people thinking that black cats are witches’ BFF.
Regardless, the sad fact is that black cats are two-thirds less likely to get adopted than white cats and only half as likely to be adopted as tabby cats. We have three wonderful black kitties lingering at the shelter likely due to the black cat stigma. People interested in adopting a kitty tend to walk right past them. They don’t know how wonderful these black kitties truly are!
“Elsa” is a huge personality in a petite black body. She is a real clown who loves to snuggle and play. She is very chatty, and although she can be grumpy with other cats, seems very interested in interacting with dogs that go by her tower cage. Elsa has a cute habit of drinking water by dipping her paw in it, and she delights in splattering visitors from water in her bowl. She really wants human companionship, and is hoping her “water trick” will get attention.
“Kathy” was trapped in a local dump. It was assumed she was a feral cat, but turns out she loves people! She is a little shy at first sometimes, but soon warms up to being a cuddly ebony kitty. Other cats tend to scare her, so she would probably do best as an only cat in a quiet home.
“Mogul” is an older black boy who is truly a lap cat. He loves to cuddle, and has an awesome purr motor. Mogul is a laid-back kitty who would probably do well in a home with gentle kids or a respectful dog. He gets along well with the other cats. It is sad to see him spending his golden years lingering at the shelter.
These black kitties and about a dozen more cats at the shelter are hoping our “$19 for 2019” sale will help them find their loving forever homes. For just $19, adopters can take home a fully vetted kitty, and that is a bargain in any book. Our kitties come spayed or neutered, tested for FIV/FELV, vaccinated including rabies, and flea treated. If you are interested in adopting a new kitty, please consider adopting a black one — at least take the time to meet Elsa, Kathy and Mogul. People who adopt from shelters are all heroes, but people who give black pets a chance are superheroes in our book!
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 642-1180. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
