This sweet face belongs to Priscilla, a two-year-old American foxhound mix who came to us as a stray, and sadly, no one came looking for her. The American foxhound is one of the oldest, and may be even one of the first, dog breeds developed in the U.S. They were originally bred to hunt foxes, but are now considered to be family pets. They are good-natured, low-maintenance hounds who get along well with other dogs, kids, and even cats, when raised with them.
They come with special considerations, because despite their laid-back personalities, they need lots of exercise, or they can become depressed and destructive. They are not couch potatoes, and are ideal companions for active owners who enjoy hiking or running. They should be provided with a yard with a six-foot fence, as they can scale lesser boundaries. Priscilla is a typical hound and is very vocal; she is not suitable for condo/apartment living.
Foxhounds are generally mild and easy-going, and can make good pets for families with children, as they usually get along great with kids. Priscilla is very friendly, and enjoys the company of the shelter staff and dog walkers. True to her breed, she loves to go on walks, where sniffs, sniffs, sniffs. She is very smart, but like all hounds, can have a stubborn streak and would do best with an experienced owner who could provide her with consistent love, attention, and training.
As Pet of the Week, Priscilla's adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50, and she is fully vetted and ready to go. If you are interested in this very nice young dog, or any of the pets at the shelter, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under the Adopt section to submit an application electronically.
Big Grrrrage Sale coming up
This year, the SPCHS is again participating in the Peninsula-wide "World's Longest Garage Sale" as an important fundraiser for the shelter. Our sale will be held at the shelter Annex Building parking lot, just west of the shelter building, on Saturday, May 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, May 29, from 8:30 am to 2 p.m. Sunday is Bag Day, where shoppers can fill items into a bag (provided) for just $5. Traditionally, our sale is known as one of the biggest and best, and to make it a success again this year, we need donations of items for sale.
In the past, we have found such items as tools, sporting goods, kitchen items, toys and games, sewing, craft, and hobby supplies, pet supplies, gardening supplies and tools, art, knickknacks, and collectibles to be the best-selling items. We also have found that certain items don't sell well, and we ended up spending funds needed for the care of the animals on dump fees instead. For this reason, we cannot accept books, clothing, bed linens, used tires, electronics including TVs, large furniture, large appliances such as washers or dryers, and opened containers of paints or chemicals.
We are accepting donated items for the sale this Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, and Tuesday-Thursday, May 24-26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Annex Building, 330 Second Street NE Long Beach, WA. If you have any questions about donating, please call the shelter at 360-642-1180 during business hours Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and shelter staff will be glad to assist you. Thank you for your support and hope to see you at the big sale!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
