Thank you to everyone who supported or golfed at our FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament.
The event was a great success in raising funds for the cats and dogs at the shelter.
A big thank to the Peninsula Golf Course and The Cove for hosting the event.
Thank you to all of our sponsors:
• Our Great Dane sponsors were BOLD, Oceanside Animal Clinic, Andersen's Oceanside RV Park & Cottages and Marsh’s Free Museum.
• Our Lab sponsors were Pacific Realty, Peninsula Arts Center, Castaways Seafood Grill, Nichols Masonry & Concrete, Inc., Mermaid Inn & RV Park, The Breakers and Tracy & Todd Ostrem.
• Sheltie Sponsors were All Season’s Retail, Dylan’s Cottage Bakery, The Depot Restaurant, The Grooming Garage, LCM Energy Resources, LLC, Little Green House, Marie Powell Gallery, Michael Baer – Remax, North Jetty Brewery, NW Financial & Insurance, Peak Exploration & Production, Willapa Art Farm, Willapa Bay Accounting and Willapa Heritage Farms.
• Our Pug sponsors were Harmony Soap Works, Yum That’s Good, Bailey’s Saw Shop, Don Parson’s – State Farm Insurance Agent and James Clancy.
• Our Puppy sponsors were Greg Holmes, Daneka Ewert and family.
• Our Prize Persian sponsors were BOLD, Keith and Keleigh Schwartz with beachdog.com, Miracle Auto Detailing, Nancy McAllister, Constance Curtin and Sandy Clancy.
We could not have done this without our great volunteers. Thank you to Keith Schwartz at beachdog.com, Greg Holmes and Daneka Ewert at BOLD, Robyn Handley, Jim Sherman, Constance Curtin, Kathy Condron, JoAnn Walker, Cookie Wright, Anne Singer, Mike Iwanciou, Debra Stolesen and Mary Storm. Thank you to Keleigh Schwartz, Nancy McAllister, Brad Browning and Paul Estrella with the Peninsula Rotary.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.