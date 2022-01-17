During the month of January, we are having a kitty sale for our available cats at 50% off the usual adoption fee. These cats are all vetted and ready to go! With these prices, an adult kitty (12 months to 7 years) can be adopted for just $25, a juvenile (6 to 11 months) is just $37.50, and kittens (up 5 months), are only $50.
At the SPCHS shelter, we have a wonderful group of dedicated volunteers called the Cat Cuddlers, who do just that. They come to the shelter almost every day to socialize the kitties by interacting with them — playing with, handling, and petting them. The interaction and socialization the Cuddlers provide is crucial to helping the cats adjust to a sometimes stressful shelter environment. The shy kitties benefit the most from this interaction, because they tend to hide when there are visitors at the shelter, and no one knows that they are available for adoption.
Because our Cuddlers are so familiar with the shelter cats, we have asked them for input on cats to feature for this wonderful sale. These are certainly not all the great kitties available for the sale, but ones we are especially hoping will find their forever homes.
Cider is a five-month-old tabby, who is very friendly and affectionate. He is probably going to be a nice large cat, as he weighs almost 8 pounds already — that means more to love! Cider is great with other cats and should be equally good with children.
Gail, which is short for Nightingale, is a beautiful and playful one-and-a-half-year-old tuxedo kitty. Gale was found abandoned outside at Leadbetter State Park. She was rescued by one of our volunteers, and although Gail was quite shy at first, but now loves to be petted, and gets along with other cats.
Babette is a very cute medium hair 4-year-old girl who has a darling fuzzy face. She was brought to the shelter when her person died. She seems very calm and happy to nap on a comfy bed. She loves attention and being petted. She can be selective with her kitty friends, but might do OK in a household with another calm kitty.
Piper would be a great cat for a person who is experienced with cat behavior. She seeks attention from people with kind of a shrieky meow that sounds angry, but that’s just the way she happens to meow. She accepts pets, and purrs in response, but like some cats she has an “off switch” when she gets tired of too much petting, and will duck away … She pretty much keeps to herself, and will hiss when another cat gets too close, but isn’t aggressive. She would love being in a home where she is the only pet, and has her own human to love.
If you are interested in taking advantage of this wonderful kitty sale, go to our website beachpets.com to view the available cats and follow the instructions under Adopt to submit an application electronically. You could have a great new kitty companion for a better than terrific price!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
