This week we have chosen two affectionate pets that have been at the shelter for longer than average stays, in hopes of helping them find their forever homes.
Fantasia
If you Google the "Chartreux" cat breed, this sweet girl's picture will come up! The Chartreux is a rare breed from France, and is recognised by a number of registries around the world. The Chartreux is known for its sweet and gentle personality, and often choose one person as their favorite. They have a beautiful short, easy-care pewter colored coat and need little grooming. Chartreux cats have a calm, undemanding nature and a gentle, chirping meow.
Although Fantasia is not a purebred cat, we have seen much of the characteristics of the French kitty in her. She is in a tower cage in the front lobby, and chirps at the front desk staff during the day, hoping for attention. She absolutely loves to be petted, and can spot a kitty treat a mile away!
Fantasia is just about two years old, and enjoys playing. She might even be a good companion for a kitten or another cat-friendly kitty. She is fully vetted and ready to bring love to her new home. As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $25.
Goldie
Goldie has been with us since late February 2022, and has become a staff favorite during her stay. The dog walkers stress that all this nice five-year-old staffie/yellow lab girl wants in life is her "own person" and it makes them sad to see her linger at the shelter.
Goldie is very active and loves the outdoors. She very much enjoys going for walks, and is good on a harness. She is great with people of all ages, and just wants to be with her people. Goldie was previously in a home with children, and she did well. She does have some separation anxiety, so she truly needs to be someone's "best friend" and be with someone who is home more than away — or has a job where they could take her along! Goldie loves to run around, and a 6-foot securely fenced yard is a must. She might be a good companion for another active dog-friendly dog, but as is our policy, a meet and greet would be necessary with the other dog. She would not be good with cats!
We also have a Foster to Adopt program where local potential adopters can do a "trial run" at adoption to see if the fit is right for both the pet and the adopter. If you think a foster to adopt situation with Goldie might be right for you and you have questions, please call the shelter at 360-642-1180 during our open hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. As Pet of the Week, her final adoption price has been halved to just $62.50. To submit an adoption application electronically for either Fantasia or Goldie please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the prompts under "Adopt."
Please, we need more auction items!
The current challenging national economy has been very hard on businesses and charities, and animal shelters are no exception, including the SPCHS. As people suffer blows to their financial situations, more pets have been surrendered to shelters across the nation, and shelters are struggling to stay afloat financially to help a higher census of cats and dogs. We have a lot of kitties and dogs to care for right now, which makes our fundraising activities more important than ever.
Currently, we are preparing for one of our largest and most important fundraisers, "The Beach Pets Treasure Hunt" online auction, and we are asking for donations of auction items from our loyal supporters. The type of donations we need are original artwork and crafts, collectibles, vintage items in good condition, new or gently used pet supplies, and gift certificates for local shopping, dining, lodging, or entertainment. If you have questions about donation items, please call the shelter at 360-642-1180 during our open hours and someone at the front desk would be glad to help you. To donate items, please visit our website beachpets.com and to the "Events" category and click on "Beach Pets Treasure Hunt". Scroll down to the bottom and access the easy steps to follow for donating an item or gift certificate to the auction.
The auction starts Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. and ends Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Please help us make this year's auction a success and donate items and participate in the bidding. Thank you mateys!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
