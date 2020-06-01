In these trying times, we want to thank our adopters and loyal supporters for being willing to work with us as we have had to go from an “open door” policy welcoming the public to one where we are providing services only by appointment.
If there is a bright side, it is that adopters have had patience, and we have had some great adoptions! Adopters tell us that they have made the decision to adopt because they are home more, giving them time to welcome a new pet. Other adopters have said that they felt a new pet would brighten their lives, and help them feel less depressed or isolated.
Because of the increased interest in adoptions, we have placed several dogs and cats who have lingered at the shelter, sometimes for weeks and even years. These have been special needs pets, shy cats or dogs, or pets who were otherwise harder to place. The people who adopted these pets felt that they currently have more time to get them settled into a loving home.
Liam the dog, and Diana the cat, had both lingered at the shelter until they were recently adopted. Liam was cute as a bug, but he was a little dog who thought he was a fierce guard dog when people stopped by his kennel. He would bark, stamp his tiny feet, all the while spinning in circles. Quite the show! One of our dedicated volunteers took him into her home, and worked to get him to relax and calm down. Well, it worked! Last week Liam was adopted into a loving new home!
Diana was the Pet of the Week last week, and she also was adopted after lingering at the shelter for two years. It is so wonderful to think of her being in her own home after so much time.
We also want to thank our supporters for their generous donations to the shelter. We are a community-supported shelter, and receive no government funding. We rely on fundraising, grants, donations and adoption fees to operate the shelter.
Several of our major annual fundraising activities are currently not possible, such as the “Grrrage Sale” and auction dinners. This makes your donations especially important. It takes a lot of money to operate the shelter in a manner that ensures that the dogs and cats are cared for in a compassionate and caring way while they await their loving, forever homes. Thank you!
Kitten season is upon us
This is the beginning of kitten season — that time of year when most kittens are being born. We are getting more calls from people reporting finding kittens, or wanting to place kittens in the shelter.
We want to encourage people finding kittens outdoors to wait a while, and observe the kittens in their nest site to see if mama will return. Mom cats in the wild have to leave their kittens to hunt, and they also will periodically move their babies to thwart off predators.
Tiny kittens are best off with their moms — neonatal kittens can be raised by humans, but it is a demanding task. If it looks as though mom is not returning for her kittens, please get the babies into a warm, safe situation and call us at 360-642-1180 for assistance and advice.
Also, if your own kitty has had kittens, please do not give them away. Please call us for assistance rather than giving away “free” kittens to what could possibly be a bad situation.
The shelter is still open to the public by appointment only until further notice, and we are open for services only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There may be days when we have to close earlier due to staffing issues. Staff and volunteers will staff the phone during open hours, and will answer messages. Our number is 360-642-1180
