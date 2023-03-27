Pets from neglectful or abusive situations often are the most grateful to receive kind attention. They appreciate receiving affection, and seek it from our shelter staff and volunteers.
Gracie
This sweet round face belongs to Gracie, and her story was a sad one. We received her from a local real estate agent, who was kind enough to bring her to us after her family had moved and just left her abandoned in the home she is selling.Who abandons an animal, particularly a sweet 12-year-old one? As soon as we received her, it became very obvious to us that she craves attention and loves to be petted. She is a love sponge!
Gracie would be a wonderful companion for a person who wants an attentive lap cat. She is not a fan of other cats, and definitely does not like dogs! She seems very healthy for an older cat, and should have a lot of good years left.
Ripley
Oh, puppy, puppy, puppy! Ripley is the quintessential puppy! Happy, busy, energetic,cute, sweet, but lacking in manners. Ripley is 5 months old, and we think he might be some sort of snow dog breed mix, such as husky or Akita. Whatever he is, we think he is going to be a large breed. We received him from a young woman who claimed to have found him in the dunes. We noticed that one of his eyes was cloudy, and a trip to the vets revealed that he had juvenile glaucoma. The eye had to be removed, but the good news is that his remaining eye appears healthy.
Ripley loves to play with other dogs, but he is still learning manners and would need to be supervised with new canine playmates. The type of home we think would be best for this pup is one where he will receive consistent training and guidance. A person who knows and appreciates big dogs would be ideal. He is not a dog who can be tied up or left alone for long periods, he needs to be part of the family.
As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved and he is fully vetted and ready to bring energy and joy to your life!
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.