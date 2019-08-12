Granola was surrendered to the shelter by her owner and the woman did not give us much information so we do not know a lot about her. But what we do know about her from her short tenure with us is that she is going to make someone a great dog!
Her previous owner described her as a “shepherd husky mix” but she looks to be more Aussie mix than husky. She has a beautiful reddish-brown coat with blond legs and facemask. She adores people, and just about turns herself inside out when anyone stops by her run to say hi.
Our dog walkers say that she walks well on a leash and “loves tummy rubs.” Granola is very energetic and trim and would likely be a good agility or Frisbee dog. She is not a barker, and takes treats offered to her with a very gentle mouth.
She seems interested in other dogs, but a bit reserved. Anyone wanting her to be a companion for their dog would need to bring the resident dog to the shelter to meet Granola — this is something we always do when one of our dogs is considered for adoption into a home with an existing dog. We do not know how she is with cats, but she is a smart young dog and very trainable as most Aussies are and would probably adapt to the other members of the household.
Granola is already spayed and vetted, and her adoption fee is only $175: Please come and meet her if you think she would be a great addition to your life. You will not be disappointed!
Sisters Sprinkles and Fanta adore people
“Sprinkles” is an adorable tortie (multi-colored calico) and her sister “Fanta” is beautiful, orange and white. These three-month-old kittens were raised in a loving foster home, and are very affectionate and people-oriented.
They reach through the bars of their cage when people come by, hoping for attention and pets.
It would be great if they could go to a home together, and because of their outgoing personalities, will make great family pets.
Kitten season is winding down, but we still have some cute older kittens like these sweet sisters available and some younger kittens in foster care. If you have been wanting a kitten, come and visit soon. By fall, no more kittens will be available.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
