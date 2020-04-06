Calling all hound lovers! Harry is a six-year-old Redbone coon hound mix who is very true to his breed. He was originally adopted from the SPCHS several years ago, but was recently returned to us because his owner apparently suffered a downturn in her health and could no longer take him for walks.
Although hounds are hunters and trackers by nature, their breed profile states that they are also affectionate companion pets, and can be good with children and other dogs, but aggressive with cats. This describes Harry to a T! Our dog walkers say that he is fun to walk, and has an easy-going, friendly nature.
Hounds in general have a tendency to “follow their noses” and to wander. Because of this, Harry will need to go to a home that has a fenced yard. Also a home with no cats.
A meet and greet will be necessary if there are other dogs in the home, but generally Harry seems to get along with the other dogs in the shelter.
As Pet of the Week, Harry’s adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50. Interested adopters can complete an on-line adoption form on our website beachpets.com. or call the shelter at 360-642-1180 to arrange an appointment to meet him.
Shelter coronavirus update
The shelter is currently closed to the public, but we are still offering services on an appointment-only basis. For those interested in adopting a pet, we ask that you view our adoptable pets on our website www.beachpets.com or on Petfinder. Adoption applications can be found on our website, and our phones will be manned during our operating hours Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get additional information or to arrange an appointment to meet a pet.
Other services we are offering by appointment include the distribution of spay/neuter vouchers, drop-off or pick up of stray pets, surrenders, or to receive pet food from our food bank,
In keeping with current guidelines, we are not having a volunteer orientation this month.
