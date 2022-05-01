This affectionate black kitty is about one and a half years old, and came to us as a stray. He loves attention and has become a staff favorite. He has a relaxed personality, and gets along well with the other kitties in the free range Playroom.
Kimchi would make a great pet for a family because of his laid-back personality. As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $25, and he is fully vetted and ready to go to his forever home. If you are interested in Kimchi or any of the other shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com to see our available pets and for instructions under the Adopt section.
We are gearing up for the big Grrrrrage Sale
Hard to believe, but Memorial Day is just around the corner, and along with this holiday comes The World's Longest Garage Sale. The shelter has participated in this sale for years, and it is an important fundraiser for us. Our sale is always considered to be one of the best, and we want to make sure that this is going to be true again this year, and we are asking for donations of items for sale.
The garage sale is Saturday, May 28 from 8:30 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday is Bag Day, when shoppers can fill a provided bag with anything they want for just $5.
Garage sale donation drop-offs may be made at the shelter Annex building, just west of the shelter. Days and times for donation drop-offs are Friday, May 6, 13, and 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, May 7, 14, and 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, May 24-26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We have learned through the years we have participated in this sale that some items don't sell well, and we ended up having to spend money that should have gone to the care of the shelter animals on dump fees instead. Because of this, we cannot accept donations of books, clothing, bed linens, used tires, electronics, appliances, large furniture, mattresses and bed frames, water heaters, or half-used paint or chemicals. We can only accept items that are in reasonable condition, clean, and in good working order.
Traditionally, donating items for this shelter fundraiser has been a great time for supporters to do some spring cleaning! If you have any questions about the items you want to donate, please call the shelter at 360-642-1180 during the open hours Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thank you for your support!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
