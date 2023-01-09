If you like cats that are large and in charge, Ace is your boy! This five year old black kitty came to us as a stray, so we don't know anything about his past. What we do know is that he is a big, friendly nuzzler who can often be seen rolling around and head-butting visitors trying to get as many pets as possible. He knows he is very handsome, and does everything to convince the people around him that he would make an outstanding "house panther" who would love to snuggle on laps during movie time.
Ace loves company, but can get a little nervous with life changes, but is quickly reassured by his people friends. He would thrive in a mellow house with consistent daily routines. He put up with the rambunctious kittens in the free range Playroom for quite a while, longer than most adult cats would. Finally, though, he reached his tolerance level with the mischievous youngsters, and we had to move him to a quieter environment. Ace might make a good companion for another chill adult cat.
As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $25 and he is fully vetted and ready to light up someone's life in a big way!
Betty White Challenge 2023
Betty White was a well-loved comedienne and animal advocate who passed away on Dec. 31, 2021. To honor her memory and devotion to animal rights and welfare, our Humane Society participated in a nationwide memorial pledge drive launched by shelters and animal rights groups on Jan. 17, 2022 which would have been Betty's 100th birthday. In her name, we received some wonderful donations by our loyal supporters used for the care of the shelter animals.
This year, let's do even better! To donate to the shelter in Betty's name, please visit our website beachpets.com and access the "Donations" page. Please note that you are donating to the Betty White fund. Betty would love the thought that donations made in her memory are going for the care of shelter animals as they await their forever homes. Thank you for your generosity!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
