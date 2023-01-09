Ace

 ANNE SINGER

If you like cats that are large and in charge, Ace is your boy! This five year old black kitty came to us as a stray, so we don't know anything about his past. What we do know is that he is a big, friendly nuzzler who can often be seen rolling around and head-butting visitors trying to get as many pets as possible. He knows he is very handsome, and does everything to convince the people around him that he would make an outstanding "house panther" who would love to snuggle on laps during movie time.

Ace loves company, but can get a little nervous with life changes, but is quickly reassured by his people friends. He would thrive in a mellow house with consistent daily routines. He put up with the rambunctious kittens in the free range Playroom for quite a while, longer than most adult cats would. Finally, though, he reached his tolerance level with the mischievous youngsters, and we had to move him to a quieter environment. Ace might make a good companion for another chill adult cat.

