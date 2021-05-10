This one-year-old brindle mastiff mix came to our shelter from a rescue partner that pulls dogs from overcrowded California shelters. We don't know anything about his background other than he was given up by his owner. Resources note that mastiffs are "courageous, dignified, and good natured" and "docile and dignified but also a formidable protector of those they hold dear." They are loving and affectionate toward their family, and their calm demeanor makes them a good companion for older children. However, because mastiffs are large dogs, they are not recommended to be adopted to families with small children, not because they are aggressive but because of their sheer size, they might unintentionally injure small children by knocking them down.
As is true with most of the young dogs who come to the shelter, Andy is a work in progress. Our staff and dog walkers have found him to be very sweet in nature, but in need of training. The staff has been keeping his training sessions short (10-15 minutes at a time) and frequent (several times a day), because mastiffs are known to be sensitive in spite of their size. If they are yelled at, or get frightened, hurt, or confused, they will sometimes just "set stakes" and refuse to be budged. Andy is intelligent and eager to please and is making good progress with his training. His adopter needs to be dog savvy, and even better, familiar with the breed. Mastiffs are in the lower energy/activity category, but Andy loves to go for walks, and would do best in a home that also has a fenced yard.
As Pet of the Week, Andy's adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50 and he is fully vetted. He has not appeared reactive to other dogs at the shelter, but as per our adoption policy, a meet and greet would be necessary with any existing dogs in the potential adopter"s family.
To apply to adopt this nice young dog or any of the other SPCHS shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt."
We need donations for our upcoming Memorial Day Grrrrrrage Sale
We are holding an important fundraiser for the shelter on this May 29, 2021 at the Shelter Annex building, next door to the shelter building at 330 2nd St. NE in Long Beach. The sale will be held outside under cover from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We need donations of your gently used items to make this a success. Please view this sale flyer to see what type of donations we are needing, and what items we cannot accept. Also please note the days and hours donations are being accepted at the Annex. As always, thanks to our loyal supporters for your help in helping us provide the best care possible to the shelter pets as they await their forever homes.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.