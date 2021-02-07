This sweet four-year-old kitty came to us as a stray. He sports a crisp black and white "tux" and has a cute white "racing stripe" up the center of his nose. Theodore is a little shy initially, but quickly warms up and loves to be petted. He has short, easy-care fur, and sheds little, if any. He has a nice, quiet purr motor.
Theodore would be a great companion, and would probably do very well in a quiet home. He is currently in our free-range "Jungle Room" and seems to get along well with the other kitties in the room. We are not sure how he does with dogs, but might get along well with a cat-friendly dog and a careful, considerate introduction.
As Pet of the Week, Theodore's adoption fee has been halved to just $27.50 and he is fully vetted, including immunizations, neutered, and chipped. He is all outfitted with his tuxedo, now all he needs is his forever home! Interested in this loving kittty? Just go to our website beachpets.com, complete an online adoption form, and send it to us electronically. Staff will review your application, and make arrangements for you to meet Theodore in person!
New dogs and cats coming soon
We have some new canine and feline shelter residents who just need some vetting before going to their forever homes. Watch our website this week and next to see the new arrivals!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.