We recently decided that instead of just featuring one pet weekly, we are going to try to feature both a cat and a dog each week as Pets of the Week.
The Pets of the Week are chosen by our Shelter Manager Sara, with vital input by our volunteers, both members of the Dog Walker Team and the Cat Cuddler group. Both of these dedicated groups of volunteers spend many hours each week interacting with the shelter pets, and are able to provide valuable feedback on the individual personalities of the cats and dogs.
Hershey
Little two year old Hershey is a black and white neutered male Chihuahua mix. This guy is great on a leash,and enjoys long walks. His kennel is always clean in the mornings which indicates he is potty trained. Like a lot of Chihuahua and Chihuahua mixes, he can become nervous around new things, but soon relaxes with the reassurance of the people around him. He is good with other dogs, and enjoys playing with toys if someone will play with him.
Hershey would be good in a quieter home where things are consistent and he could receive kind attention. Love this boy and he will be eating out of the palm of your hand and asking for cuddles! As one of the Pets of the Week, Hershey's adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50 and he is ready to come home!
Jetty
Jetty is an extra sweet black and white kitty with large, expressive eyes. She is gentle, calm, and loves people and their attention. She is affectionate and enjoys being petted. Jetty is a year and a half old, and came to us with four kittens, which she had when she was just seven months old. We call this "kittens having kittens."
Because Jetty is generally quiet when visitors enter the free range Playroom where she resides, people tend to not notice her. But, she would make a wonderful kitty companion for someone willing to just give her a little extra attention. Her adoption fee has been halved to just $25 while she is one of this week's Pets of the Week, and she is fully vetted and ready to warm up your lap!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.