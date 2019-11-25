Even though the shelter provides the physical aspects of keeping the animals safe, comfortable and fed, it does not provide what the pets want the most: a loving forever home.
So, in keeping with this thought, we are extending our Home for the Holidays Kitty Sale through Dec. 31. This has been a booming kitten season this year, and we still have quite a few darling “cattens” (teenage cats) and wonderful adult kitties looking for a new start in their very own homes. In many previous years, kitten season ended in early winter, and by the holidays, we had no kittens available for adoption.
For the sale, adopters can bring home a catten (5-11 months) or adult kitty at half off the usual fee! This means the cattens are only $37.50, and adult kitties (12 months and older) are just $27.50, and a senior cat (8 years and older) are just $12.50! Kittens (8 weeks to 5 months, are not included in this sale, but we are offering a great two-fer price of $150 if two kittens are adopted together. This means the second kitten is half price!
This is an unbelievable price, as our cats come fully vetted, meaning they have been screened for feline leukemia and FIV, spayed or neutered, vaccinated including rabies, chipped, and flea treated. These treatments would cost hundreds of dollars in the private sector.
Finances aside, the real purpose of this sale is not to make money on adoptions. We hate seeing pets, whether they be cats or dogs, lingering at the shelter when what would make their lives complete would be that loving forever home. Please come and visit the shelter pets this holiday season and open your heart to a dog or cat who needs you.
Pet Pics with Santa
Santa Paws Photos will be available on Dec. 7 at Dennis Company in Long Beach. Get a picture of your child — human or pet — with Santa! Save the date and join us the first Saturday in December for photos with the jolly guy in the bright red suit. Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s loads of fun with lots of cool pets, people, and Santa! All proceeds go to benefit and support your local no-kill shelter!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180.
Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
