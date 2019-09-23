We have two important annual events coming up that are not to be missed!
The first event is the drawing for our big raffle on this Friday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m., at the Veterans Field in downtown Long Beach. You need not be present to win. Cost of the tickets is only $2 each and the top prize is $1,000 in cash! Tickets can be purchased at the shelter through Thursday, Sept. 26, and tickets on Friday can be purchased at Veterans Field until 2 p.m. This is an important fundraiser for the care of the shelter animals.
The second event is the annual Blessing of the Animals, a community favorite. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the shelter and starting at 1 p.m. Bring your pets to the Shelter parking area to participate in the blessing, then join us for light refreshments and meet our staff and pets.
This year’s blessing will be conducted by the Rev. Richard Loop, vicar at St. Peter Episcopal Church. Reverend Loop has volunteered his time to do the annual blessing for several years, and he does a wonderful job. He will bless the visiting animals outside the shelter building first, and then bless the shelter animals. All socialized pets are welcome! Dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers please.
Great kitty sale
In keeping with the spirit of blessing animals, we will have a 50% off adoption fees sale for all cats and kittens on the day of the annual Blessing of the Animals event, Saturday, Oct. 5 at the shelter.
We still have quite a few delightful kittens at the shelter as a booming kitten season winds down. With this sale, kittens (under 6 months) are only $50; juveniles (6 months to 1 year) are $37.50; adults (1 to 8 years) are $27.50, and seniors (over 8) are just $12.50.
These are amazing prices for kitties that come fully vetted with shots, altered, tested for FIV and FELV, flea treated and chipped. This vetting would cost hundreds of dollars in the private sector.
We decided to have this sale because we know that the best blessing any shelter animal can receive is to be adopted into a loving forever home. So, if you have been wanting to add a new kitty to your life, come and take advantage of this wonderful sale!
Shelter Wish List
Our census of dogs is very high right now, and we would be very grateful to receive donations of both kibble and canned dog food. A lot of our dogs are small or are puppies, and it would be great to receive both puppy and small dog types of food. Thank you for caring and for your support!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180.
Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.