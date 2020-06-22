Some of you may be thinking that we have featured Harry fairly recently, and you would be right!
This six-year-old Redbone coon hound mix was recently adopted, and a trait of his personality was revealed- he can be extremely jealous of other dogs in a family and wants to be an “only child”!
Although hounds are hunters and trackers by nature, their breed profile states that they are also affectionate companion pets. Harry has become a staff and volunteer favorite because of his friendly demeanor with people. Our dog-walkers say he is very good on his walks, and is very loyal to the people at the shelter.
We originally thought he would be good with other dogs in a home, but now we know differently. Apparently he seems to get along initially, just as he does in casual encounters with other shelter dogs. But, he falls in love very quickly with people he knows, and does not want to share affection or attention with any other dog! He also will chase cats, so he needs to go to a cat-free home.
Hounds in general tendency to “follow their noses” and to wander. Because of this Harry will need to go to a home with a fenced yard.
We are not going to give up on Harry — we know that somewhere there is the perfect home for this sweet boy. He would be a wonderful, loving companion for someone who will let him be the only pet in the home. He will reward his new owner with his love and loyalty!
As Pet of the Week, Harry’s adoption fee has been reduced by 50% to only $62.50. Interested adopters can complete an online adoption application on our website beachpets.com. Staff will review adoption applications and will contact interested adopters, and make arrangements to have them meet the pet in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.