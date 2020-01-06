When we get adopters in who are looking for longer-haired kitties, we often have to disappoint them because we do not have longer-haired felines for them to meet. But now we do!
Introducing the Fuzz Brothers: Bernard and Jackson. These guys are very handsome and “floofy.”
We do not know for sure that they are brothers but we think they might be. They were surrendered by the same person, who told us the kitties were wild, but they were only at the shelter a few days when we noticed how calm and affectionate they are.
Bernard is orange and white, and Jackson is gray tabby with white accents. They both are still a little shy, but loved to be talked to and petted. Their age is guesstimated to be between 2 and 4 years old.
It can be tough sometimes for the shyer kitties to find homes, but we are hoping that someone who loves longer-haired kitties will come along and give them a chance. They would thrive in a quiet home and would be wonderful, loving kitty companions.
Volunteer orientation
The SPCHS is a volunteer-driven organization, and we are always looking for new volunteers. We have many volunteer opportunities, ranging from dog walking and cat cuddling to clerical and front desk staffing.
The next volunteer orientation is Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Shelter Annex building next door to the shelter at 330 Second Street NE in Long Beach. The orientation will start at 10 a.m. and run until about noon.
The orientation will include a review of the Volunteer Handbook, volunteer opportunities available, and a tour of the shelter. Volunteering is a great way to meet like-minded individuals and to feel you are doing something worthwhile.
Please do not bring your pets, except for service animals. You are welcome to bring food and drinks for yourself. Hope to see you Saturday!
Emergency management position
SPCHS has been awarded grants funds for a temporary, part-time position to develop an Emergency Management Plan for our organization, and is seeking applicants for this position.
Applicants are expected to have or to gain basic knowledge of the main phases and organizational aspects of emergency management. The successful applicant will coordinate and prepare an Emergency Management Plan for SPCHS that is consistent or the organization’s mission and objectives, and that reflects the interfaces and expectations of agencies and organizations responsible for the care and protection of pets during emergencies or disasters in the South Pacific County region. Interested applicants can contact SPCHS President Sandy Clancy at clancysandra@gmail.com.
Shelter Wish List
We would be very grateful to receive donations of canned cat food. This is a nice treat for the cats and kittens, and helps underweight or sick kitties recover. Thank you for caring.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
