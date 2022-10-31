Despite cold, rainy weather and competition from the Seahawks game, we had a nice turnout at this event on Sunday.
People braved the weather to visit the dogs in their outdoor kennels, and attendees enjoyed personalized tours of the inside of the shelter as well as the kitty areas. We want to thank everyone who attended, and hope you will enjoy these pictures taken at the event.
We enjoyed meeting you and so did the dogs and cats!
'Pumpkin cats' looking for loving homes
We have two very nice orange kitties, both older, who are looking for their forever homes. "Russ" is a very social, chunky, 13-year-old guy with a rumpled ear and an engaging personality. He loves attention, and follows visitors around the room.
Orange cats can be dog-like in their attentiveness, and will follow their owners around the yard, and will "help" in the shop or garage. We can see Russ doing this. One of the Cat Cuddlers has been working with him, and now he will "high five" on request.
The SPCHS does not condone declawing cats, but Russ came to us already declawed, which might be a plus for some adopters.
Our second orange kitty is "Josephine" who is about 10 years old. Orange female cats are quite unusual, as about 75% of orange cats are male. Josephine is a quiet kitty, and responds well to gentle attention. She would be a good cat in a quiet household.
These two nice senior cats have been sponsored, which means they can go to their new homes without an adoption fee, but the usual screening criteria applies. If you are interested in Russ or Josephine, or any of the other available shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
