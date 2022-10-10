Pretty two-year-old calico (yes, Jimmy is a girl) has kind of had a life of hard knocks. She was abandoned with several other cats when some people moved away, and brought to the shelter. At the shelter, it soon became apparent that she was pregnant, and she gave birth to three kittens at the shelter. Jimmy was put into our foster care program, and eventually she and her three kittens came to the shelter. Her three kittens found homes, but Jimmy remains at the shelter, where she has been since April.
It can be difficult for adult cats in the shelter during “kitten season” to compete with the cuteness of the kittens, so the adult cats linger through no fault of their own, which is what has exactly happened to this girl. Jimmy is affectionate, calm, and has a great purr motor. She likes to play with toys and to watch the birds out the window. She appreciates the attention of visitors in the free range Playroom, and enjoys being petted. She gets along with most of the other cats, even the rambunctious kittens, but like most cats, appreciates having some space as well. She might make a good companion for another cat-friendly cat.
Jimmy has a slight bump on the bridge of her nose, but has been evaluated by the vet, who stated it is just a benign lump from a previous injury and is not of any concern.
Jimmy is a sweetheart and will make someone a loyal companion and loving new family member — she just needs to be given a chance. As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $25 and she is fully vetted and ready to come home. If you are interested in this nice kitty or any of the other available shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under the “Adopt” section to submit an adoption application electronically.
We need loot for our upcoming Beachpets Treasure Hunt
In November, we are having the first of our annual fundraiser online auctions for this year, and we need donations of new items, as well as vintage items in good condition, and original art and hand-crafted items.
Items may be dropped off at the Humane Society Shelter at 330 2nd St. NE, Long Beach, WA, on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 3pm. Items may also be brought to Bold Coffee and Framing 711 Pacific Ave. Long Beach WA.
For our auctions held in past years, our loyal supporters really stepped up and donated some wonderful items for this important fundraiser, and we are hoping for the same this year!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
