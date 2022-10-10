Jimmy

Jimmy is ready to become your best buddy.

 ANNE SINGER

Pretty two-year-old calico (yes, Jimmy is a girl) has kind of had a life of hard knocks. She was abandoned with several other cats when some people moved away, and brought to the shelter. At the shelter, it soon became apparent that she was pregnant, and she gave birth to three kittens at the shelter. Jimmy was put into our foster care program, and eventually she and her three kittens came to the shelter. Her three kittens found homes, but Jimmy remains at the shelter, where she has been since April.

It can be difficult for adult cats in the shelter during “kitten season” to compete with the cuteness of the kittens, so the adult cats linger through no fault of their own, which is what has exactly happened to this girl. Jimmy is affectionate, calm, and has a great purr motor. She likes to play with toys and to watch the birds out the window. She appreciates the attention of visitors in the free range Playroom, and enjoys being petted. She gets along with most of the other cats, even the rambunctious kittens, but like most cats, appreciates having some space as well. She might make a good companion for another cat-friendly cat.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.