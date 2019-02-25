Being confined to a cage is not a happy situation for anyone, much less an active dog.
Dogs in some shelters rarely get out of their cages and experience stress behaviors like walking in circles or barking endlessly.
However, this does not happen at your shelter thanks to our loyal group of dog walkers. Rain or shine, this enthusiastic group makes sure that each dog gets at least two long walks daily and often play sessions in between. And boy does it make for much needed positive moments in the dogs' lives as they await their forever homes!
Jeniene Mercer (pictured here introducing shelter dog Roxy to an interested family) has volunteered at the shelter since November 2015. She is the dog advocate on the advisory board, and is head dog walker. This energetic and enthusiastic volunteer trains all dog walkers, and works one-on-one with aggressive or overly exuberant dogs.
Jeniene has a staff of about 15 loyal dog walkers, as well as others who are able to come less frequently. She heads a dog walker’s meeting the third Wednesday of every month for the regular walkers.
A lot of the walkers say that they feel that being a volunteer has rewarded them as well as the dogs. JoAnn Walker (no pun intended!) was new to the community and did not really know anyone. She has met many new friends through dog walking, and feels fulfilled. In addition, she says, as a side benefit she has lost eight pounds!
If you are interested in becoming a dog walker (or in any one of the many volunteer opportunities available at the shelter), come by the shelter and fill out a volunteer application. You can also go to our website beachpets.com and download an application.
Jeniene provides each new dog walker with an individualized training to get them started on their experience.
We also have monthly volunteer orientation sessions the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. in the shelter Annex building just west of the shelter building.
The SPCHS is a volunteer-driven organization, and we always need good volunteers.
If you are interested in volunteering, come on down!
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 642-1180. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
