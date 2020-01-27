The dog runs at the South Pacific County Humane Society are currently closed indefinitely to the public due to a significant outbreak of kennel cough (bordatella). Kennel cough is very contagious and sometimes even affects dogs that have received the bordatella vaccine. It is similar to pertussis (“whooping cough”) in humans, but is not contagious to people.
We cannot accept any new dogs into the facility at this time. All the shelter dogs that are affected are being treated, and it is hoped that the kennels will be reopened soon.
The cat areas of the shelter are open, and we have cats and older kittens available for viewing and adoption.
Please contact us at 360-642-1180 if you have any questions.
Adult cat sponsorship offer extended
Cheri Diehl of Discovery Coast Real Estate has long been a loyal supporter of the SPCHS. Sadly, she recently lost her beloved 15-year-old black kitty, Jake.
In memory of Jake, Cheri is paying $15 towards any adoption of an adult cat (12 months and older) at the shelter. She has generously extended the offer to Feb. 15. She asks that adopters post a photo of their new best friend to see what good Jake’s life did.
We have some wonderful adult kitties available, and this is a great time to take advantage of Cheri’s thoughtful offer!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.