It's a sad fact that black pets, both cats and dogs, tend to linger longer in shelters, and their lives are more at risk at shelters that euthanize.
Black kitties Annie and Piper have certainly suffered from this bias. Annie has been at our shelter since March 29, 2021, and Piper has been here since April 2, 2021. Annie was found one morning hiding under the ramp at the shelter Annex building — we suspect someone was not familiar with our shelter layout and just dumped her there instead of at the shelter building. Piper was brought to us when her owner became ill and could no longer care for her.
Annie is a 6-year-old chunky, chatty girl with a cute shorter than normal tail. She is the first to greet visitors to the Jungle Room, a free-range room where both she and Piper reside. She adores people and loves non-stop pets. She pretty much keeps her distance from the other cats, but might do very well in a home with another friendly cat. Annie is famous for singing "daily arias" to everyone, which some people interpret as just a friendly gesture, but I do not. Often on quiet Sundays when I am at the shelter writing this report, she will start to vocalize, and it breaks my heart. I don't think it is just a quirk with her. I have years and years of kitty experience, and to me, she is crying in loneliness and frustration. Usually, I have to stop writing and go in and pay her some attention, then she settles down.
We have a wonderful group of volunteers called The Cat Cuddlers who come to the shelter almost daily to pay attention to the cats — particularly the shy ones or the ones with quirky behavior. They have been instrumental in facilitating kitty adoptions. One of the Cuddlers who is very familiar with Piper says "she is such a little sweetheart. She accepts pets, but very gentle pets as if she was a porcelain doll." Piper is also 6 years old, and is petite with longer fur and a sweet face. She would thrive in a quiet home with a gentle owner, and would probably prefer to be the only cat.
As Pets of the Week, the adoption fees for these two black kitties has been halved to just $25 and they are fully vetted. Annie and Piper both had the misfortune to be admitted to the shelter just at the start of kitten season last year, and as we know, darling kittens are very tempting. It's easy to get "smitten with a kitten" but it takes a special person to open their heart to an older kitty who is lingering their life away in a shelter. If you are that special person, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt." Thank you for caring.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.