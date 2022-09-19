This handsome guy is Link, a two-and-a-half-year-old Rottweiler mix.
He was surrendered to Oceanside Animal Clinic by his owners when they found out the surgery he needed on his legs was something they couldn't afford. Link had problems with his cruciate ligaments in both his knee areas, not uncommon in larger breed dogs. These ligaments hold the thigh bone to the top of the larger bone in the lower leg, and play a very important part in the strength and stability in the leg. Oceanside Clinic Orthopedic Surgeon Ben Spall repaired both of Link's legs, and after a careful recovery period, he has done very well, and is ready to find his forever home.
Rottweilers are among the top ten dogs in USA, UK, and Canada, and are one of the most trainable dog breeds. They are calm, confident, courageous, and never shy, and can make wonderful pets. They can sometimes be aloof with strangers, but are outgoing and affectionate with their families. Link is very true to the good traits attributed to "Rotties." He is intelligent and eager to learn. He loves to fetch. Link needs to be included in family activities, and needs to be a part of the family.
After his surgery, Link went home with one of the senior Vet Techs at the clinic for his recovery. This tech has a large farm in a rural area, and has dogs, cats, and livestock, as well as a young daughter. Link got along well with her dogs and cats and child, and did not seem to be aggressive with the child. The tech is also a dog trainer, and has taught Link some basic commands.
If you are interested in this great dog or any of the other available shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically. Link is fully vetted and ready to go. We think he will make someone a fantastic companion. As Pet of the Week, Links adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50.
Wonderful kittens available
We have some great kittens, all colors and patterns, available for adoption. Kitten season is winding down as winter approaches, and soon very few kittens will be available. To view our available kittens and to see brief descriptions of their personalities, go to our website beachpets.com and look under the "Adopt — view our shelter pets" section. If you are not sure which kitten interests you, just enter the word "view" in the application section calling for the name of the kitty you wish to meet. After your application is approved, staff will contact you to make arrangements for you to visit the kittens and cats in person. A lot of the kittens and cats are in one of the two "free range" kitty rooms which means you can interact with the kitties directly, and fall in love with your next best friend!
Blessing of the Animals returns Oct 1
This popular shelter event honoring St. Francis of Assissi, Patron Saint of Animals, is returning Oct. 1 after a several year hiatus due to the Pandemic. The event takes place at 1 p.m. in the front parking lot of the shelter, located at 330 2nd St. in Long Beach. The public is invited to bring their pets for a blessing given by a local minister. All pets can participate, as long as they are friendly. Dogs on leashes and cats in carriers, please. Light refreshments will be served, and after the public pets have been blessed, the minister will bless the shelter pets.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.