This handsome guy is Link, a two-and-a-half-year-old Rottweiler mix.

He was surrendered to Oceanside Animal Clinic by his owners when they found out the surgery he needed on his legs was something they couldn't afford. Link had problems with his cruciate ligaments in both his knee areas, not uncommon in larger breed dogs. These ligaments hold the thigh bone to the top of the larger bone in the lower leg, and play a very important part in the strength and stability in the leg. Oceanside Clinic Orthopedic Surgeon Ben Spall repaired both of Link's legs, and after a careful recovery period, he has done very well, and is ready to find his forever home.

