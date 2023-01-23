Bowie and Runner

Bowie and Runner are best friends. It would be perfect if they were adopted together.

 ANNE SINGER

Not only is this nine month old tuxedo guy adorable to look at, he has a wonderful personality! Bowie is extremely affectionate, and loves it when people come into the Playroom to visit. He automatically assumes they are there to see him, and will come rushing over for attention. 

He doesn't just love people, he also loves the other kitties in the room. They seem to sense his gentle temperament, even the more shy ones enjoy his company and he seems to bring out the snuggly and friendly side of the other cats. He is an expert at cuddling, and will often be found curled up in a bed with another cat. 

