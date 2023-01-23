Not only is this nine month old tuxedo guy adorable to look at, he has a wonderful personality! Bowie is extremely affectionate, and loves it when people come into the Playroom to visit. He automatically assumes they are there to see him, and will come rushing over for attention.
He doesn't just love people, he also loves the other kitties in the room. They seem to sense his gentle temperament, even the more shy ones enjoy his company and he seems to bring out the snuggly and friendly side of the other cats. He is an expert at cuddling, and will often be found curled up in a bed with another cat.
Bowie has very cute black and white tuxedo markings and short, glossy fur. The white pattern on his face makes him look like he is always smiling, which he probably is!
Although he likes the other cats in the room, his favorite buddy is Runner, a two and half year old tabby and white girl. Runner came to us initially with her three kittens, all of whom have been adopted. Maybe Bowie is attracted to the maternal side of her personality, and loves to cuddle with her. Runner lived with other cats previously. It would be wonderful if they could go to a home together! We offer an additional discount on the adoption fee for bonded pairs. As Pet of the Week, Bowie's adoption fee has been halved to just $37.50, and he is fully vetted and ready to cuddle!
If you are interested in Bowie or any of the other shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and go to the "Adopt" section to submit an application electronically. Staff will review your application, and once it is accepted, you will be contacted to make an appointment for you to come and meet the pet in person.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
