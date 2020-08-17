Lux is a very pretty and very sweet two-year old torbie. A torbie coat pattern is a pretty patchwork of tortoiseshell (multicolor, orange and black) and tabby (tiger stripe pattern). She has medium length hair, and is very soft to pet.
Lux is in the free-range “playroom” at the shelter and is getting along well with the other cats, so we can feel confident in saying that she probably would get along with other cat-friendly cats.
She loves it when visitors come into the room, and will come up to them, hoping for pets and loving.
As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee is cut in half, to only $27.50. She is fully vetted, included spayed, vaccinated including against rabies, wormed, flea-treated, and chipped.
The shelter is still open to the public by appointment only, so if you are interested in this beautiful, sweet kitty, or any of the shelter pets, we ask you to view our adoptable pets on our website beachpets.com, and download an application and submit it to us electronically. Our staff will then screen your application, and contact you to make an appointment to meet the pet in person. If you are unsure what pet you might want to meet, simply write “view” in the application.
We still have some darling kittens available, as well as some new dogs. So view our pets on the website and make an appointment to fall in love with your new best friend!
Now is the time to spay or neuter your pet with only $10 copay!
South Pacific County Humane Society has received a grant award from the Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies to offer low income South Pacific County residents an opportunity to spay or neuter their pets with only a $10 co-pay. Proof of income is not required, but applicants will have to complete a form and sign to verify low income status.
Surgeries will be done only locally at Oceanside Animal Clinic in Seaview and voucher recipients will need to make their own appointments by calling 360-642-2232.
To participate in this great offer, come by the shelter during open hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Staff will assist visitors at the service window just east of the main entrance.
Shelter Wish List
We have a lot of dogs at the shelter currently, and we would be grateful to receive donations of canned dog food. Costco’s Kirkland brand is a high-quality food and is sold for a good price. We also have a lot of kittens right now and would love to receive donations of canned cat food also. The poultry-based varieties seem to agree the best to the little felines tummies.
For supporters who do not wish to shop in person, mail order companies like Chewy.com will deliver donations directly to the shelter. Our physical address is: 330 2nd St NE, Long Beach, WA. 98631 and our mailing address is P.O. Box 101 Long Beach WA. 98631.
Thanks so much for your support! We truly could not do it without you!
