Three years ago, when this handsome gray and white boy was a kitten, he became a "foster fail." This may sound grim, but it really isn't. This occurs when a foster person falls in love with the dog or cat they are fostering, and when the time comes for them to be adopted, they can't bring themselves to do it and instead end up adopting the pet themselves.
Bosco was born into a litter of community cats, and was trapped with his littermates and fostered by a loving foster mom. Bosco and his brother were adopted by their foster mom, and life was very good until recently, when she became ill and could no longer care for them.
So, sadly, his brother was re-adopted and Bosco found himself back at the shelter. Initially, he was very upset and bewildered, wondering what he had done wrong to deserve losing his home. Fast forward a few weeks, and his true outgoing and affectionate personality emerged. He is in the free-range "Playroom" and seems to enjoy the company of the other kitties. Bosco loves it when visitors come into the playroom, and will approach them hoping for pets and attention. He would make a great cat for a family or a loving companion for a single person.
Bosco's adoption fee has been paid by one of his fans, so he is fully sponsored and ready to go to his new home. If you are interested in Bosco or any of the shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an electronic application.
Shelter Wish List
Kitten season is in full swing and we could use some poultry pate canned cat food. We can also use some paper towels. Shelter Wish List donations can be dropped at the shelter during open hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
