This beautiful eight-month-old tabby girl came to us when she was six months old from a situation where the owners had numerous pets they could not care for properly. Since she has been at the shelter, she has been fully-vetted, including spayed, vaccinated, treated for parasites and chipped.
Lily is in the free-range playroom, where she enjoys playing with the other young cats. She is what is called a “classic tabby” pattern, meaning her black markings are in beautiful black swirls on a background of brown. She has striking copper-colored eyes, and she likes to meet and greet with visitors coming into the room. Lily enjoys being petted and is very affectionate.
She gets along so well with the other kitties in the playroom that we can feel confidant in saying that she would be a good companion for another kitty-friendly cat.
As Pet of the Week, Lily’s adoption fee has been halved to just $37.50. Lily is more than ready to have her own forever home and is hoping to meet her new best friend soon! If you are interested in Lily or any of the other shelter pets, please go to our website beachpets.com, fill out an application, and submit it to us electronically. Staff will screen your application and contact you to plan for you to visit with the pet in person.
Local garage sale to benefit SPCHS
One of our members is having a garage sale this Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5, and all proceeds will go to the Humane Society. The sale will be located at 31804 I St. in Surfside, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
This has been a difficult year for us because the pandemic has not allowed us to do our usual fundraising, so we are hoping this event will raise some much-needed funds. Masks and social distancing are necessary. Thank you for your support! Come and find a treasure and help the Humane Society pets!
A big thanks to our dog walkers!
We have a great group of loyal dog walkers who come and walk the shelter dogs in rain or shine seven days a week. Not only do they enjoy the dogs, they enjoy the company of like-minded people who share their mission of enriching the lives of the dogs as they await their forever homes.
When we get dogs into the shelter, especially the dogs we receive on transport from our rescue partner that saves dogs from overcrowded California shelters, we really do not know much about their history or personalities. That is where our dog walkers come in — they spend time assessing the new dogs and socializing them to the shelter environment.
They work closely with the dogs and help to ease their anxiety and transition them to the shelter. Dogs that are not well leash-trained soon learn that walks and the time spent with the walkers are a positive and enjoyable experience, and the highlight of their day.
Our dog walkers say that not only is the walking wonderful exercise, they have made new friends at the shelter. If you are interested in becoming a dog walker, and can commit to scheduled days, please visit our website beachpets.com and submit a volunteer application. Dog walkers will each receive an individualized orientation to the shelter and to dog walking, and regular meetings are held every few months. It is important that dog walkers commit to specific days and times, as enough dog walkers must participate daily to be sure each dog gets walked. Our dog walking coordinator Jeniene creates monthly schedules, so everyone involved knows when their help is needed.
We always need dog walkers, so if you like dogs and being outside in the fresh air, please apply now!
