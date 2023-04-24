Let's just be transparent here and say this right up front: Australian Cattle Dog Louise is very selective about other canines and doesn't like most other dogs! There, we've said It Now we can get onto the wonderful aspects of this people-loving dog.
Sweet Louise is a six-year-old Australian Cattle Dog (ACD) mix. ACDs come in two coat colors — blue merle and red merle — and Louise sports a pretty dotted red coat. She absolutely adores human interaction, and is a favorite of our dog walkers who say "she walks great on a leash and rides well in the car." ACDs are active dogs who are not-and we repeat-not couch potatoes meant for apartment life unless their owners spend a lot of time taking them on adventures. Louise, loves going with the dog walkers to our fenced exercise area, where her favorite game is fetch, although they are working with her on returning it!. When she is playing, she wants the person to interact with her. She comes when she is called and is very eager to please. After Louise goes on these jaunts, she returns a very happy girl, and snuggles in her bed for a rest.
ACD's are known to be extremely loyal, and become firmly attached and devoted to their person. However, they can be very solid family dogs and good with kids. They usually have a high prey drive and are not good with small animals such as cats, but can be respectful and protective of cats when raised with them.
Louise would be a Dream Dog Come True for an experienced dog person wanting a true best friend. She would be an ideal companion for an active person who does not have other pets, and who wants to share their time and love with just one dog. If that sounds like you, come and meet Louise! She would be delighted to see you! Just go to our website beachpets.com and go to the Adopt section to complete an application for this wonderful dog and submit it to us electronically. As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50 and she is more than ready to meet you!
Pumpkin
This sweet little round multicolored tortoiseshell face belong to Pumpkin, our kitty Pet of the Week. Pumpkin is a five year old sweetheart who is very friendly and affectionate. She loves it when someone on our Cat Cuddler team comes by to visit her in the Playroom, and adores being petted and will meow loudly if the Cuddler tries to stop petting her!
Pumpkin would love to have a home where she will gets lots of love and attention. She would do great in a home with respectful older kids or a single person who has a lot of time and love to give. As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $25.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.