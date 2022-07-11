Six-year-old gray and white Morty is kind of the "Dad Cat" of the Jungle Room, one of two rooms in the shelter where the kitties can roam free. Morty is very laid-back and calm, and seems to have a relaxing effect on the other more shy or stressed cats in the room. There are three young female cats in the room. Hazel is a demure 10 month old dilute torbie, Cara is a pretty multi-colored 2 year old tortie, and Linda is an unusually marked brown tabby who looks like she might have some Bengal cat heritage.
Morty is good with all these girls, letting them lay with him, but 1.5-year-old Linda is by far his favorite. They are definitely besties, and it would be nice if they could be adopted together. One of our supporters has sponsored Linda, and she could be adopted with Monty at no charge.
Sometimes, with our more shy cats, we start getting them used to us by petting them with a wooden spoon or back-scratcher. Well, Morty has decided he wants to be petted with a back-scratcher his entire life. Because of this, we will include his very own back-scratcher to go with him to his new home!
When Morty first came to us, he was stressed by all the changes, and developed some inflammation in the pads of his feet. This went away, because it was an autoimmune condition, as Morty became more relaxed at the shelter, and with some simple treatment, his immune system kicked in and he eliminated the inflammation. This issue has not reoccurred, but a new owner would need to be on the lookout for any lameness.
As Pet of the Week, Morty's adoption fee has been halved to just $25. He would be a good companion for another cat already in the home, especially if it is a girl. Or, he would love to go to a new home with Linda. If you are interested in Morty or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com to view the available cats and dogs, and follow the instructions under the "Adopt" section to submit an application electronically.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
