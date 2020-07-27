We have had quite a few kittens in our shelter census that have not been available for adoption because the availability of spay/neuter services was backlogged due to the pandemic. Most of the kittens were in some of our great foster homes, and a few were at the shelter.
We were very concerned that these kittens would have to linger in shelter care, but fear not! Dr. Kelly Spall and her great team from Oceanside Animal Clinic stepped up to the plate and held a mass clinic for us on Saturday, July 25, and altered dozens of kittens and cats.
Because of all Oceanside Animal Clinic’s hard work (and the dedicated staff and volunteers at the shelter) we now have many wonderful kittens and cats available for adoption! We have darling kittens (under 6 months), “cattens” (6-11 months) and adult kitties (12-plus months) all waiting for their loving forever homes.
The kitties come in a variety of coat colors and patterns, from mini leopards to striped tigers and combinations in between.
Because the shelter is still only open by appointment, we ask that interested adopters view our available pets on our website beachpets.com or on Petfinder. Applications can be downloaded from our website and can be submitted electronically. Staff will review applications and contact potential adopters to arrange for them to meet the pet in person. Sometimes we receive several applications for a particular pet and will have to choose a single adopter.
Our cats and kittens come fully vetted — including spaying or neutering, up to date on immunizations, flea-treated, wormed, and chipped. This represents hundreds of dollars in treatments and services if done in the private sector. Our adoption fees are low compared to most shelters. Kittens are only $100, cattens are $75, and adult kitties are just $55.
So, if you have been yearning for a new feline friend, now is the time! Our kitties are ready to come to their loving homes!
