Yes, you read that right — the name of this big white goofy dog is Meatball! We got this sweet 9-year-old bully breed mix from the local vets after he was injured from being hit by a car. He was dragged by the car, and had large patches of "road rash" and his owners couldn't afford his care, so he came to us.

Meatball had a fairly long period of recuperation, basically cage rest, but he is much better now and is ready to find his forever home. He is hard of hearing, but watches people intently for cues, and does quite well. He is very affectionate and eager to please. He is going for longer and longer walks all the time, and he enjoys his outings. Our shelter manager has been taking him home at night, so she is finding out more about this nice dog all the time. She reports that he is very reliably house trained, and sleeps through the night. He has been getting along well with the manager's dog. We are not sure how he does with cats but he seems to pretty much ignore the cats in the lobby. He is on an anti-inflammatory medication for stiffness, and should remain on it for life to keep him comfortable.

