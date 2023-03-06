Yes, you read that right — the name of this big white goofy dog is Meatball! We got this sweet 9-year-old bully breed mix from the local vets after he was injured from being hit by a car. He was dragged by the car, and had large patches of "road rash" and his owners couldn't afford his care, so he came to us.
Meatball had a fairly long period of recuperation, basically cage rest, but he is much better now and is ready to find his forever home. He is hard of hearing, but watches people intently for cues, and does quite well. He is very affectionate and eager to please. He is going for longer and longer walks all the time, and he enjoys his outings. Our shelter manager has been taking him home at night, so she is finding out more about this nice dog all the time. She reports that he is very reliably house trained, and sleeps through the night. He has been getting along well with the manager's dog. We are not sure how he does with cats but he seems to pretty much ignore the cats in the lobby. He is on an anti-inflammatory medication for stiffness, and should remain on it for life to keep him comfortable.
As Pet of the Week, Meatball's adoption fee has been halved to just $25 and he is ready to go. To meet Mr. Meatball, go to our website beachpets.com and submit an application to us electronically.
Stefan
Stefan is a fluffy lover! This five year old boy is quiet, but social. He and two kitty companions Calliope and Alder came to us when they were abandoned in an RV after both the owners became ill. One of our Cat Cuddlers calls Stefan "An officer and a gentleman" who is "classy in his stature and demeanor." He is in the free range Playroom where he avoids confrontations and gets along with everyone. He still likes his previous housemate Alder and enjoys cuddling with him. It would be wonderful if they could go to a home together, or if he could have a kitty companion in his new home.
Stefan enjoys visitors to the Playroom, and welcomes being petted and loves attention. He has this cute attention-getting maneuver where he sits up on his back legs like a little prairie dog and waves his paws. Pretty funny and hard to ignore! As Pet of the Week, Stefan's adoption fee has been reduced to just $25 and his suitcase is packed and he is ready to go!
Kitties in their Prime Sunday Social
This Sunday we are having a wonderful in-person adoption event at the shelter from 1-3 p.m. This event will feature all the shelter kitties who are in their prime. Cats aged four and older will be available to meet visitors, both in the free-range rooms and cage room. If the kids have been wanting a kitty, bring them along! This is a family-friendly event. Applications are not necessary to attend this kitty meet and greet, but if you fall in love, we will need you to complete an adoption application. We encourage people planning on attending the event who think they are likely to want to adopt to complete an application beforehand. If we receive applications prior to Sunday and we are able to screen them, adopters who have an accepted application will be able to take the kitty of their choice home on Sunday, provided that we haven't received duplicate applications on a particular cat. We are featuring these cats because we know that cats in this age group make the nicest pets. They are more mature and better-behaved, calmer, and have established personalities.
Adoption fees for the Prime Time Kitties have been reduced by 25%. Hope to see you on Sunday! Refreshments will be served.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
