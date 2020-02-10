This special young dog came to us in a very roundabout way — she was originally one of thousands of homeless street dogs who roam the streets of Taiwan! Official statistics show about 179,460 stray dogs live on the island of 23 million people — this is down from 666,590 a decade ago.
Nini was brought to the U.S. by a rescue group in California and then brought to us by our rescue partner who saves dogs from overcrowded shelters in that state. Sometime in her scattered young life, she lost her left eye, either through trauma, infection or perhaps she was born this way.
She is a breed called the Formosan mountain dog, which is a dog native to Taiwan. These dogs are described as high energy, loyal, intelligent and affectionate, and Nini seems true to these characteristics. She is sweet, playful and eager to please. Shelter staff are working with her on commands, and she is making good progress especially if there is a treat being offered!
Nini is a nice size, about 25 pounds. She seems to get along with other friendly dogs, and loves to go for walks. She would be a great companion for hiking or jogging, but because of her energetic behavior, we do not think she would be good with small children. Also, young children might not keep in mind that she has no vision on the left. She might do fine with older kids.
As Pet of the Week, Nini’s adoption fee is one-half off, only $87.50. We are very much hoping that her forever owner will come soon and take her home. She has had enough stress and uncertainty in her young life. She truly is a special pup, waiting for her special person.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
