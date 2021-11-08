To honor this nationwide celebration, we are featuring two of our great seniors, Yama the dog, and kitty Annie, as Pets of the Week. Seniors can make great pets because they are calmer than puppies and kittens, usually have some training and are better behaved. Their true personalities have evolved and it is easier to determine if they would be a good fit to bring into your home.
Yama is an eight-year-old Kai Ken, a breed of dog from Japan, where it is a national symbol. It is a rare dog even in its native land and is one of the six native Japanese dog breeds. In fact, Yama's owner actually adopted him in Japan, but had to surrender him to us when her life situation changed and she had to move to a setting where she could not have a dog. This dog breed is described as intelligent, agile, alert and brave. They can be reserved with strangers, but very loyal to their owners and this describes Yama very well. He was a little reserved initially, but now loves being petted and cuddled by staff and volunteers. Yama still enjoys an active lifestyle, and loves going for walks and playing with his squeaky toys.
He is a very young at heart older dog with a nice energy level. He is house trained and crate trained. He has not lived with children, and would do best in a household without children. He can be selective with his dog friends. As Pet of the Week, Yama's adoption fee has been halved to just $25, and he is fully vetted and ready for his new forever home!
Sweet six-year-old Annie was found abandoned with another kitty by our annex building, so we don't really know anything about her history. She is very affectionate, and if you like a kitty who will carry on a conversation with you, Annie is your girl! She loves to be petted, and will meow and chirp the entire time. She is currently in one of our free-range kitty rooms, and seems to get along quite well. She is fully vetted, and her adoption fee has been halved to just $12.50.
If you are interested in Yama or Annie, please go to our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under Adopt to submit an application electronically.
Online auction Beach Pets Treasure Hunt coming soon
This past year we have had two Beach Pets Treasure Hunt online auctions to raise much-needed funds for the care of the shelter pets, and they were a great success. Buyers bid on some wonderful items, and we raised some good revenue for the shelter.
Our current Treasure Hunt will begin Nov. 22, and end Nov. 28. We will post more information as the time draws closer. Get ready to bid on some great items and support the shelter as well!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
