The shelter continues to have a lot of cats and kittens and to help them find their forever homes we're having a half-off sale through Sept. 11.
Applications for cats at these wonderfully discounted prices need to be submitted within the time frame of this sale. We are still operating the shelter within covid guidelines, with some exceptions. On days when the front desk staff isn’t too busy and there are not a lot of people in the shelter, staff will be able to invite masked visitors to come into the shelter and meet the pets in person. But we are still basically just taking online applications, which are screened by staff, and then potential adopters are contacted to come in the shelter by appointment to visit the dogs or cats in person.
For this sale, kittens (less than 6 months of age) will only be $50, adult kitties (ages one to seven) are just $25, and we have some lovely senior cats (over 7 years) looking for their forever homes at only $12.50. These cats and kittens are fully vetted, including up to date on vaccines, spayed or neutered, wormed and chipped.
If you are interested in adding a new feline friend to your household, go to our website beachpets.com to view available kitties and complete an online application and send it to us electronically.
Important shelter fundraiser
On Saturday, Sept. 4 of Labor Day weekend, we will be having one of our popular “Grrrrrrage” sales from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot of the shelter Annex Building, located just west of the shelter building at 330 2nd St. NE in Long Beach. Depending on how many unsold items we have on Saturday, we will have a “Bag Sale” on Sunday, Sept. 5, where we sell shoppers a bag for $5 and they can buy all they wish that fits in the bag. Our garage sales are very popular with garage sale aficionados because we have nice items, sold at good prices, and all proceeds go for the care of the shelter pets.
Shelter Wish List
We have a lot of cats and kittens at the shelter right now, and kitten season will continue through fall, and maybe into early winter. We would be very grateful to receive donations of Purina Kitten Chow and poultry variety pate canned food. Supporters can order these items on an online site like Chewy, or bring items directly to the shelter during our open times, Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kitties than you!
We are open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
