Cats all have their own personalities, just as people do. Some are quiet and aloof while others are outgoing and friendly. "Odie" definitely belongs in the latter category!
This charming orange and white boy was brought to the shelter by some people who claimed he was a "feral cat." It was quickly apparent to us that he is not even remotely a feral cat but is in fact a total love bug. We think they must have confused the terms "stray" and "feral."
Odie has an amazing disposition and he totally loves attention. When visitors go into the kitty playroom, he springs into action, trying to get them to notice him. He has a very endearing "whiskey and cigarettes" voice, and he chirps non-stop until he gets the attention he wants. Odie is very laid back, and would make a wonderful addition to just about any home. He gets along well with the other cats, and loves everyone he meets — big or little, young or old. He even seems interested in the dogs at the shelter, and might do well with a cat-friendly dog.
We have some wonderful kitties looking for their forever homes right now. They are as sweet as they are beautiful, and are hoping you will come and pay them a visit and give them a chance at new lives. The shelter is ok for a temporary place to stay, but is no substitute for a loving home.
Grrrrrrrage sale coming soon
Every year the Humane Society participates in the World's Longest Garage Sale over Memorial Day weekend. This is an important fundraiser for us, and we count on our loyal supporters to help make it a success.
We will soon begin collecting items for the sale May 3 and 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., May 10 and 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., May 17 and 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and May 20 and 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We will also be accepting items on May 20 and 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Items may be brought to the shelter annex building, just next to the shelter at 330 2nd St NE, Long Beach.
There are certain items we cannot accept, because past experience has shown us they are difficult to sell, and we end up having to pay to dispose of them. Some of the items we cannot accept are books, clothing, bed linens, used tires, televisions, large furniture or appliances, mattresses and bed frames, and non-working electronics.
Please bring us your saleable items and help support the shelter pets. Thank you in advance!
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.